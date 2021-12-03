Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $302.04

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.19. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.