Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $66.54

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,842. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

