Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,691. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

