Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $45.88

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,216,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,480. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.