Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $8.32

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ASMB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 18,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,483. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

