Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $17.67

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

FOLD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

