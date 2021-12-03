Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $70.79

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,724. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

