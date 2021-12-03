Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report $16.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,194. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

