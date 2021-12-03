Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.