Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.71 Million

Brokerages expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report $145.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketWise.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

