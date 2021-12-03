Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on KTRA. Maxim Group began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.