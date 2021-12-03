Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on KTRA. Maxim Group began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

