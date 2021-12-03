Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 331,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

