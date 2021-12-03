Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

