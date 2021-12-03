Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.09.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.