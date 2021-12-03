Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

