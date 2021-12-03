Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 161,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

