Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

