Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

