Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,499,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Brinker International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT opened at $35.69 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

