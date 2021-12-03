Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 444,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bridgetown by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bridgetown by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,088 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 195,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

