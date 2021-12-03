Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

