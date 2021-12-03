BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BWAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,686. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.