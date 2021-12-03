Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 253,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

