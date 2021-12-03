BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPXXY. Barclays downgraded BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $$4.64 on Friday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

