BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 570

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 390.80 ($5.11).

The company has a market cap of £65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

