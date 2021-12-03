BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.95 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

