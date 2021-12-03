Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

