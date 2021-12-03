Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $268.00 price objective on the stock.
BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. Bossard has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00.
About Bossard
