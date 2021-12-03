Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $268.00 price objective on the stock.

BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. Bossard has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

