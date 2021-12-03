Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,004,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.3 days.

BRLXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

BRLXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. Boralex has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

