Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post sales of $461.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.80 million and the lowest is $453.48 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

