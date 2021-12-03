Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.