Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 2,360 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $23,765.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.33 on Friday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. Research analysts expect that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.