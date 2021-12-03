Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $191.40

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $191.40 and last traded at $192.83, with a volume of 491464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

