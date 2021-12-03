BMO Capital Markets Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $57.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

