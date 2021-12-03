Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$23.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

