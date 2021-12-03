Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blucora by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 282,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 685,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.