BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock opened at $552.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.10 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
