BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $552.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.10 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

