BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $67,848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

