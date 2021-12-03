BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $352.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average is $366.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.