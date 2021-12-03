BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 254,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.