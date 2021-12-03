BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 3,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,134,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,878,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

