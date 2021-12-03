BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 103,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,104. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

