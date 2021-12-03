BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,224. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $648,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,568 shares of company stock worth $39,304,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.