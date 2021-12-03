Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,473. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

