BitCash Hits Market Capitalization of $288,935.70 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $288,935.70 and approximately $704.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061961 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash . BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

