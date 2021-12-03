Birdchain Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $514,110.00 and $101,444.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

