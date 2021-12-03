Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 20.69

Bionik Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bionik Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 330 1301 2237 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories competitors beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

