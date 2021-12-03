BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $130,830.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BMRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.68. 990,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
