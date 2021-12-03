BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $130,830.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.68. 990,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.