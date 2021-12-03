BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith Sells 430 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $11,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $22.99 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.