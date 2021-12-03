BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $1.50 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.